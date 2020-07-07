1360 Highpoint Curv

Amenities

ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT including ceilings! Available now. Sorry no pets. More pictures will be available online shortly. Kitchen, living room and 1/2 bath of main with walk out to patio. Full bath with upstairs laundry and two bedrooms. Quiet end unit conveniently located off Marshall Rd and 17th Ave. All new flooring and paint including ceilings PLEASE BOOK YOUR SHOWING ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. One time $150 leasing administration fee due upon approval with first monthâs rent. Monthly processing fee $7. Tenant responsible for Electric and Gas. APPLICATIONS ONLINE AT RENTERSWAREHOUSE.COM $55 PER PERSON 18 AND OLDER. PLEASE BOOK YOUR SHOWING ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY.