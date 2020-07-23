100 Arabian Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Remodeled Shakopee Home for Lease - Property Id: 125670



Reply to this ad or text to (763) 445-9131 with the cities you are looking to live in for our most up to date list of homes.



Nice split entry with desirable open floor plan & 3 bedrooms on the upper level. 3 additional bedrooms in the lower level, or use one of them as a home office. Numerous updates throughout. Brand new carpet & freshly painted. The exterior features an inviting brick two story entrance, nice landscaping w/ mature trees, a large deck w/ stairs to the backyard & gorgeous paver driveway.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



Shakopee, Chanhassen, Chaska, Savage, Prior Lake, Burnsville



*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you

** Broker reciprocity thanks to Re/Max Advantage Plus

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125670

Property Id 125670



(RLNE4924639)