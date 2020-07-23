All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 100 Arabian Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
100 Arabian Ave E
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

100 Arabian Ave E

100 Arabian Ave W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

100 Arabian Ave W, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Remodeled Shakopee Home for Lease - Property Id: 125670

Reply to this ad or text to (763) 445-9131 with the cities you are looking to live in for our most up to date list of homes.

Nice split entry with desirable open floor plan & 3 bedrooms on the upper level. 3 additional bedrooms in the lower level, or use one of them as a home office. Numerous updates throughout. Brand new carpet & freshly painted. The exterior features an inviting brick two story entrance, nice landscaping w/ mature trees, a large deck w/ stairs to the backyard & gorgeous paver driveway.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Shakopee, Chanhassen, Chaska, Savage, Prior Lake, Burnsville

*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Re/Max Advantage Plus
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125670
Property Id 125670

(RLNE4924639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Arabian Ave E have any available units?
100 Arabian Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 100 Arabian Ave E have?
Some of 100 Arabian Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Arabian Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
100 Arabian Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Arabian Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Arabian Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 100 Arabian Ave E offer parking?
No, 100 Arabian Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 100 Arabian Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Arabian Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Arabian Ave E have a pool?
No, 100 Arabian Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 100 Arabian Ave E have accessible units?
No, 100 Arabian Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Arabian Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Arabian Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Arabian Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Arabian Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsShakopee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Shakopee 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MNWest St. Paul, MNBuffalo, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University