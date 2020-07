Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This townhome is located in a high demand area of Richfield. This home offers an open main level w eat in kitchen w hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk out to back deck. Main level half bath and laundry. Both bedrooms have their own attached bathroom! Master suite w walk in closet. Attached 2 car garage. Great location w easy access to Hwy 494. Minutes from Best Buy Corp, Mall of America & Airport.