7439 Xerxes Ave S

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

A spacious 3 bedroom/1 bath with lots of natural light available June 1st. This home presents many modern touches that include newer flooring, lighting and kitchen countertops. There is a one stall garage with additional off-street parking. The large backyard is fenced in, has a newly installed paver patio surrounded with solar lights. This property is adjacent to walking trails that take you to Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail and Adams Hills Park and more! Interstate 494, 35W and Highway 100 are a short distance away. There is lots of shopping areas and restaurants nearby including Southtown Shopping Center.



Pet policy : Cats and Dogs are considered with an additional deposit of $300 (Refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 3.