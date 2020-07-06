All apartments in Richfield
7439 Xerxes Ave S

7439 Xerxes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7439 Xerxes Avenue, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
A spacious 3 bedroom/1 bath with lots of natural light available June 1st. This home presents many modern touches that include newer flooring, lighting and kitchen countertops. There is a one stall garage with additional off-street parking. The large backyard is fenced in, has a newly installed paver patio surrounded with solar lights. This property is adjacent to walking trails that take you to Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail and Adams Hills Park and more! Interstate 494, 35W and Highway 100 are a short distance away. There is lots of shopping areas and restaurants nearby including Southtown Shopping Center.

Pet policy : Cats and Dogs are considered with an additional deposit of $300 (Refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 3.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 Xerxes Ave S have any available units?
7439 Xerxes Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7439 Xerxes Ave S have?
Some of 7439 Xerxes Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 Xerxes Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7439 Xerxes Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 Xerxes Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7439 Xerxes Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 7439 Xerxes Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 7439 Xerxes Ave S offers parking.
Does 7439 Xerxes Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7439 Xerxes Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 Xerxes Ave S have a pool?
No, 7439 Xerxes Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7439 Xerxes Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7439 Xerxes Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 Xerxes Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7439 Xerxes Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7439 Xerxes Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7439 Xerxes Ave S has units with air conditioning.

