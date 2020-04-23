All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

5025 Garland Ln N Apt F

5025 Garland Lane · (651) 797-6902
Location

5025 Garland Lane, Plymouth, MN 55446

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1526 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in Plymouth! Bright rooms with light, spacious closets! Updated kitchen. Attached garage included.

Available August 1! This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, sewer/water, trash. Lawn maintenance and snow service included. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,500+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 5025 Garland Lane Unit F.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F have any available units?
5025 Garland Ln N Apt F has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Garland Ln N Apt F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F does offer parking.
Does 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F have a pool?
No, 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F have accessible units?
No, 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 Garland Ln N Apt F does not have units with air conditioning.
