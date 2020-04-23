5025 Garland Ln N Apt F

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in Plymouth! Bright rooms with light, spacious closets! Updated kitchen. Attached garage included.



Available August 1! This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, sewer/water, trash. Lawn maintenance and snow service included. No pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,500+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.



Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 5025 Garland Lane Unit F.