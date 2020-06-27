All apartments in Plymouth
4395 Kirkwood Lane North
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:25 AM

4395 Kirkwood Lane North

4395 Kirkwood Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

4395 Kirkwood Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55442

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
4 bedroom 4 bath Rental Home located in a quiet cul-de-sac with view of wooded area with pond view. Walk to French Regional Park. Huge sun room with vaulted ceiling and panoramic windows. 2 bedrooms on upper level, private master bath. Over sized 2 car garage. Lower level has hot tub room and sauna. Available for a 12 month lease.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4395 Kirkwood Lane North have any available units?
4395 Kirkwood Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 4395 Kirkwood Lane North have?
Some of 4395 Kirkwood Lane North's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4395 Kirkwood Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
4395 Kirkwood Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4395 Kirkwood Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4395 Kirkwood Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 4395 Kirkwood Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 4395 Kirkwood Lane North offers parking.
Does 4395 Kirkwood Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4395 Kirkwood Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4395 Kirkwood Lane North have a pool?
No, 4395 Kirkwood Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 4395 Kirkwood Lane North have accessible units?
No, 4395 Kirkwood Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 4395 Kirkwood Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4395 Kirkwood Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4395 Kirkwood Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4395 Kirkwood Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
