3650 Lawndale Lane North.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Main level features: Large open family room, with patio access, windows allow for great natural light. Kitchen features center island, tile flooring, granite counter-top and appliances. Powder room.



Upstairs: Huge loft, master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom. Full bath w/Jacuzzi tub, double sinks with granite top and sheet vinyl flooring.



Trash, Water, Lawn mow and snow removal included. 2 Car garage.



Less than 10 minutes from Ridgedale shopping mall and shops at Arbor Lakes. Easy access to 494, 694 and 394.



Call Priyanka@952-486-1027 or Dhirender @215-498-7875. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.