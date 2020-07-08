All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like
3650 Lawndale Lane North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
3650 Lawndale Lane North
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

3650 Lawndale Lane North

3650 Lawndale Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3650 Lawndale Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Main level features: Large open family room, with patio access, windows allow for great natural light. Kitchen features center island, tile flooring, granite counter-top and appliances. Powder room.

Upstairs: Huge loft, master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom. Full bath w/Jacuzzi tub, double sinks with granite top and sheet vinyl flooring.

Trash, Water, Lawn mow and snow removal included. 2 Car garage.

Less than 10 minutes from Ridgedale shopping mall and shops at Arbor Lakes. Easy access to 494, 694 and 394.

Call Priyanka@952-486-1027 or Dhirender @215-498-7875. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3650 Lawndale Lane North have any available units?
3650 Lawndale Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 3650 Lawndale Lane North have?
Some of 3650 Lawndale Lane North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Lawndale Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Lawndale Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Lawndale Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 Lawndale Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 3650 Lawndale Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Lawndale Lane North offers parking.
Does 3650 Lawndale Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 Lawndale Lane North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Lawndale Lane North have a pool?
No, 3650 Lawndale Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 3650 Lawndale Lane North have accessible units?
No, 3650 Lawndale Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Lawndale Lane North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 Lawndale Lane North has units with dishwashers.
Does 3650 Lawndale Lane North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3650 Lawndale Lane North has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 BedroomsPlymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityHennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State UniversityUniversity of Minnesota-Twin Cities