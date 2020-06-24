3470 Olive Lane North

Amenities

This 5 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage home is located in the Wayzata school district. Built in 1995 this home has over 4,000 finish square feet. The main floor has an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops and high-end appliances. Main floor office with french double doors. Owners suite is vaulted with a private bath. Finished walkout lower level with a fifth bedroom. Close to two neighborhood parks.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



