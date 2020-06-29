3410 Jewel Lane N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedrm 4 Bath Home in Wayzata Schools - Another executive rental brought to you by the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! This 4 Bedrooms on upper level, Two story with gleaming hardwood floors! Panoramic view of wetlands, Granite counter-tops, center island kitchen, main floor laundry, full walk-out basement, huge master suite w/soaking tub, separate shower, huge closet. In-ground sprinklers. Wayzata Schools



Text or call Neal for a showing today : (612)418-5892



Ask about Lease Option to Purchase



600+credit score, no evictions, no judgements, no collections

3x income compared to rent



(RLNE4123955)