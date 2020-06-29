3410 Jewel Lane N

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedrm 4 Bath Home in Wayzata Schools - Another executive rental brought to you by the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! This 4 Bedrooms on upper level, Two story with gleaming hardwood floors! Panoramic view of wetlands, Granite counter-tops, center island kitchen, main floor laundry, full walk-out basement, huge master suite w/soaking tub, separate shower, huge closet. In-ground sprinklers. Wayzata Schools
Text or call Neal for a showing today : (612)418-5892
Ask about Lease Option to Purchase
600+credit score, no evictions, no judgements, no collections
3x income compared to rent
(RLNE4123955)