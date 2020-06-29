All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

3410 Jewel Lane N

3410 Jewel Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Jewel Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedrm 4 Bath Home in Wayzata Schools - Another executive rental brought to you by the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! This 4 Bedrooms on upper level, Two story with gleaming hardwood floors! Panoramic view of wetlands, Granite counter-tops, center island kitchen, main floor laundry, full walk-out basement, huge master suite w/soaking tub, separate shower, huge closet. In-ground sprinklers. Wayzata Schools

Text or call Neal for a showing today : (612)418-5892

Ask about Lease Option to Purchase

600+credit score, no evictions, no judgements, no collections
3x income compared to rent

(RLNE4123955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Jewel Lane N have any available units?
3410 Jewel Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 3410 Jewel Lane N have?
Some of 3410 Jewel Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Jewel Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Jewel Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Jewel Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 Jewel Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 3410 Jewel Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Jewel Lane N offers parking.
Does 3410 Jewel Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Jewel Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Jewel Lane N have a pool?
No, 3410 Jewel Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Jewel Lane N have accessible units?
No, 3410 Jewel Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Jewel Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 Jewel Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Jewel Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3410 Jewel Lane N has units with air conditioning.
