300 Saratoga Lane North

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will fall for this updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath charmer the minute you walk in the door! The large windows make the home warm and bright. Special features include hardwood and tiled floors, beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The thoughtful layout of the home creates more room than expected with the possibility of creating even more space in the lower level. Enjoy the outdoors on the lovely large lot.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.