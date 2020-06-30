All apartments in Plymouth
300 Saratoga Lane North
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:33 PM

300 Saratoga Lane North

300 Saratoga Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

300 Saratoga Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will fall for this updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath charmer the minute you walk in the door! The large windows make the home warm and bright. Special features include hardwood and tiled floors, beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The thoughtful layout of the home creates more room than expected with the possibility of creating even more space in the lower level. Enjoy the outdoors on the lovely large lot.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Saratoga Lane North have any available units?
300 Saratoga Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 300 Saratoga Lane North have?
Some of 300 Saratoga Lane North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Saratoga Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
300 Saratoga Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Saratoga Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Saratoga Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 300 Saratoga Lane North offer parking?
No, 300 Saratoga Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 300 Saratoga Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Saratoga Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Saratoga Lane North have a pool?
No, 300 Saratoga Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 300 Saratoga Lane North have accessible units?
No, 300 Saratoga Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Saratoga Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Saratoga Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Saratoga Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Saratoga Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.

