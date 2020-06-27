Amenities

2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Plymouth! Wayzata Schools! - Beautiful end-unit townhome in Plymouth!! Great location close to highways, shopping, trails in the heart of the Wayzata School district. Large master suite with private bath. Additional full bath and bedroom on upper level. You'll enjoy the private patio, gas fireplace, heated 2 car garage, and neutral decor. This one won't last!! For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145



(RLNE2394377)