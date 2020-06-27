All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2795 Ranchview Lane North #12

2795 Ranchview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2795 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Plymouth! Wayzata Schools! - Beautiful end-unit townhome in Plymouth!! Great location close to highways, shopping, trails in the heart of the Wayzata School district. Large master suite with private bath. Additional full bath and bedroom on upper level. You'll enjoy the private patio, gas fireplace, heated 2 car garage, and neutral decor. This one won't last!! For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145

(RLNE2394377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 have any available units?
2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 currently offering any rent specials?
2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 pet-friendly?
No, 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 offer parking?
Yes, 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 offers parking.
Does 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 have a pool?
No, 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 does not have a pool.
Does 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 have accessible units?
No, 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2795 Ranchview Lane North #12 does not have units with air conditioning.
