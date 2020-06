Amenities

Lake life in the city.

Cute and charming tiny home with beautiful deck and view of Medicine Lake! Storage shed for your bike and outside tools! Enjoy the parks, biking/walking paths around Medicine Lake within blocks of your front door. Quick access to highways 169, 394, and 55. Live free from association and apartment rules. Stainless Steel appliance with updated kitchen.