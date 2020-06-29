All apartments in Plymouth
1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E
1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E

1960 Shenandoah Court · No Longer Available
Location

1960 Shenandoah Court, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Rare Wayzata schools townhouse! Immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, updated rental! - Another amazing rental brought to you by the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Stunning end unit boasts open floor plan, vaulted ceiling and loft with skylight overlooking living area. More highlights include 2 outdoor patio spaces, eat in kitchen, owners suite with walk in closet and walk through bathroom. Convenient to walking trails, Parker's Lake Park, retail, groceries and restaurants. Cable TV in HOA fee & Wayzata schools! Wont last long!!!

600+credit
a pet w/restrictions and deposit
No evictions/judgements or UD's
Call/text Neal, a Realtor with the Dreamteam of NRG
612-418-5892

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4289689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E have any available units?
1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E have?
Some of 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E offer parking?
No, 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E have a pool?
No, 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E have accessible units?
No, 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Shenandoah Ct. Unit E does not have units with air conditioning.
