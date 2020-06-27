All apartments in Plymouth
Location

18705 37th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home has 3 bedroom on the upper level and 1 on the main level with an open floorplan. Wayzata School District. Recently updated upper level full bath & master bath w/heated floor, whirlpool tub, & separate shower. Great kitchen with center island, granite counters and SS appliances & walk-in pantry. Main level offers open FR/LR/Formal DR & huge kitchen perfect for entertaining. Finished walkout basement offers sound insulation & gas fireplace. Great location near Baker Park Golf Course & Lake Minnetonka.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18705 37th Avenue North have any available units?
18705 37th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 18705 37th Avenue North have?
Some of 18705 37th Avenue North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18705 37th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
18705 37th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18705 37th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 18705 37th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 18705 37th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 18705 37th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 18705 37th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18705 37th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18705 37th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 18705 37th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 18705 37th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 18705 37th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 18705 37th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 18705 37th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18705 37th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 18705 37th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
