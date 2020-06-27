18705 37th Avenue North

Amenities

This 4 bedroom home has 3 bedroom on the upper level and 1 on the main level with an open floorplan. Wayzata School District. Recently updated upper level full bath & master bath w/heated floor, whirlpool tub, & separate shower. Great kitchen with center island, granite counters and SS appliances & walk-in pantry. Main level offers open FR/LR/Formal DR & huge kitchen perfect for entertaining. Finished walkout basement offers sound insulation & gas fireplace. Great location near Baker Park Golf Course & Lake Minnetonka.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.