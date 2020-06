Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 level detached townhome in a quiet neighborhood in Wayzata school district. This unit features hardwood throughout, wood fireplace, vaulted ceilings, screened in porch, and deck backed up to woods with lots of privacy. It also includes two stall detached garage and access to community outdoor swimming pool. The price includes garbage and snow removal. This one is available immediately so call anytime to set up a showing.