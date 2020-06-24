1840 Troy Lane N

Amenities

Make your new home here with this 4 bedroom, 4 bath property, on over 1 acre, set less than 3 miles from downtown wayzata. Beautifully remodeled with oversized eat in kitchen and dining, hard wood throughout the mail level, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood burning fireplace, 4 bedrooms upstairs including private master suite. Main floor and lower level family rooms offer plenty of extra living space and take advantage of the oversized deck on private backyard. In addition there is a beautiful neighborhood park with quick walking access and quick access to the extensive luce line trail system. just 15 minutes from downtown minneapolis, less than 10 to downtown wayzata and convenient to numerous shopping locations. inquire for showings this home will not last long.