15805 24th Ave N Unit D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Available June 1st, High demand end unit townhouse with views of the wet lands, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.



Main floor has vaulted ceilings in the living room, gas fireplace, walk-out to front patio, dining area, eat-in kitchen, second patio off kitchen, 3/4 bath, washer and dryer in unit.



Upper level has large loft with skylight, master bedroom, full bath with jacuzzi tub and second bedroom.



Attached two car garage, walking trails outside the unit and walking distance to Parkers Lake.



Pet Policy: 1 dog or cat, max 25 lbs with $300 refundable security deposit and $25 month pet rent.



Requirements: Combined income 3 x monthly rent or $4,700. Maximum 3 occupants, no subsidy housing. Rent includes trash, water, sewer, snow care, lawn care.



www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com