Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

15805 24th Ave N Unit D

15805 24th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15805 24th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available June 1st, High demand end unit townhouse with views of the wet lands, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

Main floor has vaulted ceilings in the living room, gas fireplace, walk-out to front patio, dining area, eat-in kitchen, second patio off kitchen, 3/4 bath, washer and dryer in unit.

Upper level has large loft with skylight, master bedroom, full bath with jacuzzi tub and second bedroom.

Attached two car garage, walking trails outside the unit and walking distance to Parkers Lake.

Pet Policy: 1 dog or cat, max 25 lbs with $300 refundable security deposit and $25 month pet rent.

Requirements: Combined income 3 x monthly rent or $4,700. Maximum 3 occupants, no subsidy housing. Rent includes trash, water, sewer, snow care, lawn care.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15805 24th Ave N Unit D have any available units?
15805 24th Ave N Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15805 24th Ave N Unit D have?
Some of 15805 24th Ave N Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15805 24th Ave N Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
15805 24th Ave N Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15805 24th Ave N Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 15805 24th Ave N Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 15805 24th Ave N Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 15805 24th Ave N Unit D offers parking.
Does 15805 24th Ave N Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15805 24th Ave N Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15805 24th Ave N Unit D have a pool?
No, 15805 24th Ave N Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 15805 24th Ave N Unit D have accessible units?
No, 15805 24th Ave N Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 15805 24th Ave N Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15805 24th Ave N Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Does 15805 24th Ave N Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15805 24th Ave N Unit D has units with air conditioning.
