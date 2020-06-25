All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

15800 27th Ave N

15800 27th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15800 27th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Beautiful 2BR/2BA two level corner Plymouth Townhome located in sought after Plymouth school district, blocks from Parkers Lake Playfield and retail shopping and restaurants, as well as quick access to 494 & 394 interchange. This newly renovated spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome features a wood burning fireplace, deck to enjoy the outdoors, newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom featuring new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and new remote control ceiling fan. Steps from the front door is ample guest parking and the home has a two car garage with openers. Appliances include(full size washer & dryer, stove, microwave, sink,dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer.
Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water, and sewer. Trash, lawn care and snow removal is included in rent.

Pets allowed (2 max) with owner & board approval either a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month or $250 flat fee per pet per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. (**See dog restrictions below). Please no smoking in this home. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. There is a $15 monthly fee for delivered furnace filters. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15800 27th Ave N have any available units?
15800 27th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15800 27th Ave N have?
Some of 15800 27th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15800 27th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
15800 27th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15800 27th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15800 27th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 15800 27th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 15800 27th Ave N offers parking.
Does 15800 27th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15800 27th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15800 27th Ave N have a pool?
No, 15800 27th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 15800 27th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 15800 27th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 15800 27th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15800 27th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15800 27th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15800 27th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
