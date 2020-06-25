15800 27th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Beautiful 2BR/2BA two level corner Plymouth Townhome located in sought after Plymouth school district, blocks from Parkers Lake Playfield and retail shopping and restaurants, as well as quick access to 494 & 394 interchange. This newly renovated spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome features a wood burning fireplace, deck to enjoy the outdoors, newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom featuring new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and new remote control ceiling fan. Steps from the front door is ample guest parking and the home has a two car garage with openers. Appliances include(full size washer & dryer, stove, microwave, sink,dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer.

Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water, and sewer. Trash, lawn care and snow removal is included in rent.



Pets allowed (2 max) with owner & board approval either a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month or $250 flat fee per pet per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. (**See dog restrictions below). Please no smoking in this home. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. There is a $15 monthly fee for delivered furnace filters. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890