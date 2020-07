Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available 4/15/2020. Large 3BR TH in the award winning Wayzata School District. Beautiful light filled end unit townhouse in the high demand legacy park neighborhood. 3BRs all on one level. Large loft area for and office or 2nd entertainment area. Spacious master suite with private sitting room, private master bath and large walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen with granite center island and SS appliances. Plenty of storage and space for the chef in the house! Close to parks & trails.