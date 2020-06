Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great end unit townhome in fantastic Plymouth location. Near recreation, shopping, restaurants with easy access to Hwy. Home is renovated with new carpet, light fixture, freshly painted, updated bath and professionally cleaned. Floor plan is open with lots of sunlight and vaulted ceilings. Living room features gas fireplace to keep you cozy and private patio area off the dining area. Available ASAP!