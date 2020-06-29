1304 W Medicine Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access sauna tennis court

Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath unit for Rent available Today!



Perfect location in Plymouth on Medicine Lake in a quiet neighborhood just off Hwy 55. Enjoy nature, biking/walking trails and beautiful medicine lake in your backyard all while being 10 mins from the city! Master with walk in closet. Open concept living, dining and kitchen. Great amenities include work out facility, sauna - to keep you warm this winter, 1 underground heated garage parking space, and on site laundry. Recently updated kitchen and bathroom. Enjoy the outdoor Pool and Tennis court, and option to get a dock slip for your boat, canoe, or kayak during summer months for extra charge! No pets or smoking allowed.



$1275/month - includes heat, water, sewer, and garbage. You pay electricity and cable/internet.