Plymouth, MN
1304 W Medicine Lake Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:16 AM

1304 W Medicine Lake Dr

1304 West Medicine Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1304 West Medicine Lake Drive, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath unit for Rent available Today!

Perfect location in Plymouth on Medicine Lake in a quiet neighborhood just off Hwy 55. Enjoy nature, biking/walking trails and beautiful medicine lake in your backyard all while being 10 mins from the city! Master with walk in closet. Open concept living, dining and kitchen. Great amenities include work out facility, sauna - to keep you warm this winter, 1 underground heated garage parking space, and on site laundry. Recently updated kitchen and bathroom. Enjoy the outdoor Pool and Tennis court, and option to get a dock slip for your boat, canoe, or kayak during summer months for extra charge! No pets or smoking allowed.

$1275/month - includes heat, water, sewer, and garbage. You pay electricity and cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr have any available units?
1304 W Medicine Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr have?
Some of 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1304 W Medicine Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1304 W Medicine Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.
