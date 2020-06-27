All apartments in New Hope
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

5218 Oregon Ave N

5218 Oregon Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5218 Oregon Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Elm Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Corner Lot Single Family Home, W/D. 1 Car Garage, Avail August - Available August, This home has the first level finished and an unfinished basement with laundry and storage.

The pictures were taken before our current tenant, the first level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The living room connects to the dining area of the home and the kitchen. Down the hall to the garage you will find an office/storage room.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5030775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 Oregon Ave N have any available units?
5218 Oregon Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
Is 5218 Oregon Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Oregon Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Oregon Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5218 Oregon Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5218 Oregon Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5218 Oregon Ave N offers parking.
Does 5218 Oregon Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5218 Oregon Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Oregon Ave N have a pool?
No, 5218 Oregon Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5218 Oregon Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5218 Oregon Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Oregon Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5218 Oregon Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5218 Oregon Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5218 Oregon Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
