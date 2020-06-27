5218 Oregon Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Corner Lot Single Family Home, W/D. 1 Car Garage, Avail August - Available August, This home has the first level finished and an unfinished basement with laundry and storage.



The pictures were taken before our current tenant, the first level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The living room connects to the dining area of the home and the kitchen. Down the hall to the garage you will find an office/storage room.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE5030775)