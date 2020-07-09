Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5212 Winnetka Ave N Available 09/01/19 Amazing 5 bedroom 2 bath house! - This is an amazing 5 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought after city of New Hope! Located just mins from shopping and restaurants! Great location!



The house features a huge backyard, large deck (perfect for entertaining), gorgeous hardwood floors, updated bathroom, huge lower level, large garage, and so much more!!



Its very hard to find a beautiful 5 bedroom house like this! Set a showing today!



Elite Property Management Group

763.445.2639



(RLNE3300376)