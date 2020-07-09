All apartments in New Hope
5212 Winnetka Ave N.
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

5212 Winnetka Ave N

5212 Winnetka Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5212 Winnetka Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Elm Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5212 Winnetka Ave N Available 09/01/19 Amazing 5 bedroom 2 bath house! - This is an amazing 5 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought after city of New Hope! Located just mins from shopping and restaurants! Great location!

The house features a huge backyard, large deck (perfect for entertaining), gorgeous hardwood floors, updated bathroom, huge lower level, large garage, and so much more!!

Its very hard to find a beautiful 5 bedroom house like this! Set a showing today!

Elite Property Management Group
763.445.2639

(RLNE3300376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5212 Winnetka Ave N have any available units?
5212 Winnetka Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 5212 Winnetka Ave N have?
Some of 5212 Winnetka Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 Winnetka Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Winnetka Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Winnetka Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 Winnetka Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5212 Winnetka Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5212 Winnetka Ave N offers parking.
Does 5212 Winnetka Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5212 Winnetka Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Winnetka Ave N have a pool?
No, 5212 Winnetka Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5212 Winnetka Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5212 Winnetka Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Winnetka Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5212 Winnetka Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5212 Winnetka Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5212 Winnetka Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

