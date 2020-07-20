All apartments in New Hope
Find more places like 2801 Flag Ave N #116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Hope, MN
/
2801 Flag Ave N #116
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

2801 Flag Ave N #116

2801 Flag Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Hope
See all
Sunny Hollow
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2801 Flag Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55427
Sunny Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Sleek Luxury 1 bd/1 bath Condo for Rent in New Hope - Updated 1 bd/1 bath condo in the quiet city of New Hope close to 169!

This condo for rent is one of a kind. Sleek stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops! Private walk out deck is great for the upcoming spring/summer.
Secured building. Large closet space.

The highlights are the amenities! Party room, tennis courts, pool, sauna, exercise room....and UNDERGROUND ASSIGNED PARKING!

Heating and water/sewer are included with the rent. Laundry facility down the hall.

Sorry, pets not allowed.

This will go quick, schedule a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4765023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Flag Ave N #116 have any available units?
2801 Flag Ave N #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 2801 Flag Ave N #116 have?
Some of 2801 Flag Ave N #116's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Flag Ave N #116 currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Flag Ave N #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Flag Ave N #116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Flag Ave N #116 is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Flag Ave N #116 offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Flag Ave N #116 offers parking.
Does 2801 Flag Ave N #116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Flag Ave N #116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Flag Ave N #116 have a pool?
Yes, 2801 Flag Ave N #116 has a pool.
Does 2801 Flag Ave N #116 have accessible units?
No, 2801 Flag Ave N #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Flag Ave N #116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Flag Ave N #116 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Flag Ave N #116 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Flag Ave N #116 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pheasant Park
5625 Boone Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd.
New Hope, MN 55428
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55427
Pleasant
4641 Independence Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55428

Similar Pages

New Hope 1 BedroomsNew Hope 2 Bedrooms
New Hope Apartments with ParkingNew Hope Pet Friendly Places
New Hope Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN
Hopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University