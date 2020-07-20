2801 Flag Ave N #116

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly sauna tennis court

Sleek Luxury 1 bd/1 bath Condo for Rent in New Hope - Updated 1 bd/1 bath condo in the quiet city of New Hope close to 169!



This condo for rent is one of a kind. Sleek stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops! Private walk out deck is great for the upcoming spring/summer.

Secured building. Large closet space.



The highlights are the amenities! Party room, tennis courts, pool, sauna, exercise room....and UNDERGROUND ASSIGNED PARKING!



Heating and water/sewer are included with the rent. Laundry facility down the hall.



Sorry, pets not allowed.



This will go quick, schedule a showing today!



