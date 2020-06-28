All apartments in New Brighton
Home
/
New Brighton, MN
/
2282 26th Ave NW
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:06 AM

2282 26th Ave NW

2282 26th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2282 26th Avenue Northwest, New Brighton, MN 55112
Rice Creek

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage Parking! 2 Bedroom Duplex- New Brighton!

Don't miss this charming 2 Bedroom/ 1bath unit of a duplex located in quiet area in New Brighton.
Cozy unit comes with 1 garage space included in rent and has a huge fenced yard. Pet friendly.
Please note-the owner wants a 6/30/2020 lease end date**

Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
No late payments within the past 5 years
Max occupancy limit of 3
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or previous evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Utilities paid by owner= Water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/elec/any optional utility
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
1 garage stall included in rent  
Please note-the owner wants a 6/30/2020 lease end date**

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/d2406540e7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2282 26th Ave NW have any available units?
2282 26th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
Is 2282 26th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
2282 26th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2282 26th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 2282 26th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Brighton.
Does 2282 26th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 2282 26th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 2282 26th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2282 26th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2282 26th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 2282 26th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 2282 26th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 2282 26th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2282 26th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2282 26th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2282 26th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2282 26th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.

