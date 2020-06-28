2282 26th Ave NW

Amenities
Garage Parking! 2 Bedroom Duplex- New Brighton!
Don't miss this charming 2 Bedroom/ 1bath unit of a duplex located in quiet area in New Brighton.
Cozy unit comes with 1 garage space included in rent and has a huge fenced yard. Pet friendly.
Please note-the owner wants a 6/30/2020 lease end date**
Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
No late payments within the past 5 years
Max occupancy limit of 3
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or previous evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Utilities paid by owner= Water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/elec/any optional utility
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
1 garage stall included in rent
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/d2406540e7