2282 26th Ave NW

garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Garage Parking! 2 Bedroom Duplex- New Brighton!



Don't miss this charming 2 Bedroom/ 1bath unit of a duplex located in quiet area in New Brighton.

Cozy unit comes with 1 garage space included in rent and has a huge fenced yard. Pet friendly.

Please note-the owner wants a 6/30/2020 lease end date**



Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply

No late payments within the past 5 years

Max occupancy limit of 3

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or previous evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Electronic payment required

Utilities paid by owner= Water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn

Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/elec/any optional utility

1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

1 garage stall included in rent

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/d2406540e7