1519 12th Terrace NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy both beautiful sunrises and sunsets at this tranquil lakefront property. And the location can?t be beat! It?s equally close to both downtowns Minneapolis and Saint Paul.



Every room offers a quality touch of contemporary styling. Here is a custom kitchen like you?ve never seen, complete with roll-out draws, floor-to-ceiling storage, granite counter tops, center island, designer lighting and more.

This home includes multiple, flexible living spaces inside and out. Upstairs is a bright, open living-dining area with wood-burning fireplace. Just off the kitchen is a large, airy four-season room with high ceilings, skylights and walls of windows that showcase the entire lake. From here you have direct access to a private deck which overlooks an enchanting backyard filled with beautiful landscaping, a dock, and best of all, a charming octagonal tiny house with copper roof. How will you use this space?



Downstairs is an optional 4th bedroom with oversized, well-organized closet, a utility room, a large bath, and a huge but cozy living space with floor-to-ceiling brick, wood-burning fireplace, and a walkout flagstone patio.

This property is conveniently located only minutes from shopping, dining and fun. Do not miss out on this rare opportunity.



Available: NOW!



Lease Term: 12 Months



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $65/Month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: 2 under 65 lbs. each - $500 pet deposit



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.