Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2

6048 Chasewood Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6048 Chasewood Parkway, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 Available 11/01/19 Gorgeous 2 Bed / 2 Bath Minnetonka Townhome - Available 11.1.19 - Welcome home to an updated and fantastic 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Minnetonka townhome with an attached garage and private entrance! Updated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, laundry in the unit, onsite community swimming pool and more! Professional management and landlord pays the monthly associations dues! Private outdoor patio overlooking a pond as well! Contact Andy at 612.900.9101 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3884059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 have any available units?
6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 have?
Some of 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 offers parking.
Does 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 have a pool?
Yes, 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 has a pool.
Does 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
