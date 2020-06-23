Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6048 Chasewood Parkway Unit #2 Available 11/01/19 Gorgeous 2 Bed / 2 Bath Minnetonka Townhome - Available 11.1.19 - Welcome home to an updated and fantastic 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Minnetonka townhome with an attached garage and private entrance! Updated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, laundry in the unit, onsite community swimming pool and more! Professional management and landlord pays the monthly associations dues! Private outdoor patio overlooking a pond as well! Contact Andy at 612.900.9101 with questions or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3884059)