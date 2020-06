Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fabulous condo with lots of natural light. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar.

Huge entry closet. Hardwood flooring. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. In unit washer/dryer. Nice deck

for grilling or just relaxing. Attached garage is just down the hallway, no need to go outside! Clubhouse

building has party room that overlooks the outdoor pool and also has a fantastic fitness center. Mature trees

and walking paths. Easy access to major highways,