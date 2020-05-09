All apartments in Minnetonka
5300 Baker Road

5300 Baker Road · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Baker Road, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available July 1st! The upper level includes the living room, eat-in kitchen, 2 beds/ 1 bath. This home offers laminate wood floors, fixtures, fresh paint, cabinets, quartz countertops, newer windows, and much more! Two decks for outdoor enjoyment. The unfinished lower level offers laundry and a large open space great for an office, exercise room or rec room. Attached one car garage. Parking pad available for a second car. Tenants are responsible for utilities, snow removal and lawn care - watering lawn, raking, picking up sticks. Lawn mowing will not be the tenants' responsibility! Easy access 62 and 494. Conveniently located less than 5 mins away from Lifetime fitness, Glen Lake golf course, bike trails, parks, grocery, and restaurants. This home is not approved for section 8. Credit Score Criteria: 700+ Application fee $55 per adult. Renters Insurance required. No pets, please. (Monthly Rent: $1425.00, Security Deposit $1425.00)(One-time $150 admin fee due at the time of lease approval) (23+ month lease available)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Baker Road have any available units?
5300 Baker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 Baker Road have?
Some of 5300 Baker Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Baker Road currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Baker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Baker Road pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Baker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 5300 Baker Road offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Baker Road offers parking.
Does 5300 Baker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Baker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Baker Road have a pool?
Yes, 5300 Baker Road has a pool.
Does 5300 Baker Road have accessible units?
No, 5300 Baker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Baker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Baker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

