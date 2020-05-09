5300 Baker Road

Amenities

Available July 1st! The upper level includes the living room, eat-in kitchen, 2 beds/ 1 bath. This home offers laminate wood floors, fixtures, fresh paint, cabinets, quartz countertops, newer windows, and much more! Two decks for outdoor enjoyment. The unfinished lower level offers laundry and a large open space great for an office, exercise room or rec room. Attached one car garage. Parking pad available for a second car. Tenants are responsible for utilities, snow removal and lawn care - watering lawn, raking, picking up sticks. Lawn mowing will not be the tenants' responsibility! Easy access 62 and 494. Conveniently located less than 5 mins away from Lifetime fitness, Glen Lake golf course, bike trails, parks, grocery, and restaurants. This home is not approved for section 8. Credit Score Criteria: 700+ Application fee $55 per adult. Renters Insurance required. No pets, please. (Monthly Rent: $1425.00, Security Deposit $1425.00)(One-time $150 admin fee due at the time of lease approval) (23+ month lease available)