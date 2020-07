Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful remodeled one level townhouse in high demand Saddlewood community. This house boasts new flooring, stainless steel appliances, paint and light fixtures. Also has a newer high-efficiency furnace A/C and water heater. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Enjoy the nearby walking and biking trails that will take you for miles! Target, Cub and gas station right down the street. Minnetonka schools. Move in and enjoy!