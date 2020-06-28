All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 14110 Minnehaha Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
14110 Minnehaha Place
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:24 PM

14110 Minnehaha Place

14110 Minnehaha Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14110 Minnehaha Place, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Stunning two-story home with tons of privacy. Gorgeous master bedroom with deck. Three of the bedrooms have double closets. Laundry Upstairs. Lots of large windows and natural light. Hardwood floors. Sleek kitchen with breakfast area and pull out drawers in the pantry. Updated butler pantry off of kitchen. Four impressive decks on this home. This is a must see!

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Jason P. Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $465,000.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14110 Minnehaha Place have any available units?
14110 Minnehaha Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 14110 Minnehaha Place have?
Some of 14110 Minnehaha Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14110 Minnehaha Place currently offering any rent specials?
14110 Minnehaha Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14110 Minnehaha Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14110 Minnehaha Place is pet friendly.
Does 14110 Minnehaha Place offer parking?
No, 14110 Minnehaha Place does not offer parking.
Does 14110 Minnehaha Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14110 Minnehaha Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14110 Minnehaha Place have a pool?
No, 14110 Minnehaha Place does not have a pool.
Does 14110 Minnehaha Place have accessible units?
No, 14110 Minnehaha Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14110 Minnehaha Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14110 Minnehaha Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities