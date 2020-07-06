960 29th Avenue NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3244f08095 ---- Floor to ceiling remodel in 2018 in desirable NE neighbor!! This home features: -gleaming hardwood floors -modern grey and white paint scheme -original, large trim work -ALL stainless steel appliances -lots of closet space (unusual for a one bedroom apartment) -shared laundry room -off street parking lot (first come, first served) CLOSE BY: Audobon Park and Pool, Hazel\'s, Parkway Pizza, Sarah Jane\'s Bakery, Metro Transit,and SO MUCH MORE!! Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.