869 24th Avenue South East

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This Spacious 6 Bedrm/ 2 Bth HM in SE Minneapolis, MN (Near University of MN) is Available NOW! Ideal for group home setting or roommate living etc., Main Level features, Eat-In Kitchen, dining room, living room, bonus room and a enclosed front porch. Upper Level has 5 Bedrm & 1 bth, third level open space, 1 bth and closet. All Wood Floors & Original Wood work.washer & dryer with plenty of storage space. Detached 2 car Garage. RENT:$2800.00) ( SECURITY DEPOSIT $2800.00) Snow Removal and lawn care are tenants Responsibility! Tenant responsible for all utilities. (One -Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7) (NO SMOKING) 12 -24 month Lease agreement Preferred. Schedule showing, Click or Copy & Paste https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery ****** Please call 30 minutes before scheduled time of viewing to confirm ...ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply.