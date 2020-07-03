All apartments in Minneapolis
730 Stinson Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

730 Stinson Boulevard

730 Stinson Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

730 Stinson Boulevard Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mid-City Industrial

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, central air, party room great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: Dogs (no aggressive breeds) and cats allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 730 Stinson Blvd #318 Minneapolis MN 55413

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Stinson Boulevard have any available units?
730 Stinson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 730 Stinson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
730 Stinson Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Stinson Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Stinson Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 730 Stinson Boulevard offer parking?
No, 730 Stinson Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 730 Stinson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Stinson Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Stinson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 730 Stinson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 730 Stinson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 730 Stinson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Stinson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Stinson Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Stinson Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 Stinson Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

