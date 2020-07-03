730 Stinson Boulevard

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, central air, party room great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: Dogs (no aggressive breeds) and cats allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 730 Stinson Blvd #318 Minneapolis MN 55413