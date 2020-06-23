All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

618 Washington Avenue N

618 Washington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

618 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Harvester Lofts luxury 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available for rent in the
heart of North Loop! This unit features upgraded finishes, stainless
appliances, and a large terrace! Parking stall included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Washington Avenue N have any available units?
618 Washington Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Washington Avenue N have?
Some of 618 Washington Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Washington Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
618 Washington Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Washington Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 618 Washington Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 618 Washington Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 618 Washington Avenue N offers parking.
Does 618 Washington Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Washington Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Washington Avenue N have a pool?
No, 618 Washington Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 618 Washington Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 618 Washington Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Washington Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Washington Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
