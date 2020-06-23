618 Washington Avenue N

618 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401 Warehouse District
Harvester Lofts luxury 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available for rent in the heart of North Loop! This unit features upgraded finishes, stainless appliances, and a large terrace! Parking stall included in rent.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
