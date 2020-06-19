All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6028 5th Avenue

6028 5th Avenue South · (651) 353-6519
Location

6028 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Diamond Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6028 5th Avenue · Avail. Jul 10

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
6028 5th Avenue Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Minneapolis! - This stunning four bedroom home is available for July! It features a spacious open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors. The kitchen has amble counter space with updated appliance.

The main level features three bedrooms including the master suite with it's own private entrance and bathroom. There is a second living space, laundry, and the fourth bedroom in the basement.

Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn care. There is laundry located in the basement.

Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back. Application fee is a nonrefundable $45 and can be found here: www.mnapts.com/vacancies If you would like to apply online, please be sure to attach your two most recent months worth of pay stubs in addition to one from six months ago.

Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Our requirements are as follows:
-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
-- Consistent employment for the last six months
-- Positive credit and rental history
-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years
-- No felonies in the last ten years
-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever

For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.

No smoking, no pets.

Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4114993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 5th Avenue have any available units?
6028 5th Avenue has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 6028 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6028 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6028 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 6028 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 6028 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6028 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6028 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6028 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6028 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6028 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6028 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6028 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
