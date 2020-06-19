Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

6028 5th Avenue Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Minneapolis! - This stunning four bedroom home is available for July! It features a spacious open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors. The kitchen has amble counter space with updated appliance.



The main level features three bedrooms including the master suite with it's own private entrance and bathroom. There is a second living space, laundry, and the fourth bedroom in the basement.



Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn care. There is laundry located in the basement.



Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back. Application fee is a nonrefundable $45 and can be found here: www.mnapts.com/vacancies If you would like to apply online, please be sure to attach your two most recent months worth of pay stubs in addition to one from six months ago.



Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information or to schedule a showing.



Our requirements are as follows:

-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

-- Consistent employment for the last six months

-- Positive credit and rental history

-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years

-- No felonies in the last ten years

-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever



For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.



No smoking, no pets.



Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4114993)