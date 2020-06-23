All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5124 Bryant Ave N

5124 Bryant Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
4 bedroom house!! - Priced to Move!!!

This is a wonderfully updated 4 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought after Minneapolis neighborhood! Only 8-10 min from downtown Minneapolis!

The house features beautiful bamboo floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, nice sized dining room, large living room, 2 car garage, and much more!! Set up a showing now! This won't last long!

Elite Property Management Group
763-445-2639
elitepropmgmt.com

(RLNE4578224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Bryant Ave N have any available units?
5124 Bryant Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Bryant Ave N have?
Some of 5124 Bryant Ave N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Bryant Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Bryant Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Bryant Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Bryant Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Bryant Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Bryant Ave N offers parking.
Does 5124 Bryant Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Bryant Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Bryant Ave N have a pool?
No, 5124 Bryant Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Bryant Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5124 Bryant Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Bryant Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Bryant Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
