3300 East 24th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 1 1/2 story home located on a corner lot in the Seward neighborhood. Beautiful remodeled kitchen with new flooring, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, farm sink and gorgeous tiled backsplash. The large living and dining rooms offer hardwood floors, a bay window and wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom also on the main floor. The upstairs is dedicated as the master suite with built in bookshelves, a ceiling fan and enough room for a desk or sitting area. The basement houses the laundry room and an additional living space. The real beauty of this home can be seen from the curb. Tons of plants and trees surround the home and feature two different patio areas, an arbor, water fountain, pond and fenced in yard. Located near the U of M campus and Children's Hospital and close to shopping, parks, schools and just 2 blocks from the Mississippi River. One car detached garage. Minneapolis School District #1.



Lease Terms: $1695 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Charming home with great curb appeal and beautiful updated kitchen!