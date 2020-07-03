All apartments in Minneapolis
3300 East 24th Street
Last updated November 30 2019 at 5:56 AM

3300 East 24th Street

3300 East 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3300 East 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 1/2 story home located on a corner lot in the Seward neighborhood. Beautiful remodeled kitchen with new flooring, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, farm sink and gorgeous tiled backsplash. The large living and dining rooms offer hardwood floors, a bay window and wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom also on the main floor. The upstairs is dedicated as the master suite with built in bookshelves, a ceiling fan and enough room for a desk or sitting area. The basement houses the laundry room and an additional living space. The real beauty of this home can be seen from the curb. Tons of plants and trees surround the home and feature two different patio areas, an arbor, water fountain, pond and fenced in yard. Located near the U of M campus and Children's Hospital and close to shopping, parks, schools and just 2 blocks from the Mississippi River. One car detached garage. Minneapolis School District #1.

Lease Terms: $1695 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Charming home with great curb appeal and beautiful updated kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 East 24th Street have any available units?
3300 East 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 East 24th Street have?
Some of 3300 East 24th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3300 East 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 East 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3300 East 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3300 East 24th Street offers parking.
Does 3300 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 3300 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3300 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 3300 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 East 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

