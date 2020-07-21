1518 Penn Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6bc07708f ---- Laundry in unit! Recently updated one and a half story home! This cozy 3br home boasts gleaming hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint with new carpet and kitchen flooring. Also as nice ceramic tile back-splash in the kitchen and bathroom. You have garage parking and laundry in unit. Come see all this home has to offer! Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply No late payments within the past 5 years Max occupancy limit of 4 Min. credit score=650 Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or previous evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Electronic payment required Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn care 1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/e6bc07708f