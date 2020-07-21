All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

1518 Penn Ave N

1518 Penn Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Penn Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6bc07708f ---- Laundry in unit! Recently updated one and a half story home! This cozy 3br home boasts gleaming hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint with new carpet and kitchen flooring. Also as nice ceramic tile back-splash in the kitchen and bathroom. You have garage parking and laundry in unit. Come see all this home has to offer! Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply No late payments within the past 5 years Max occupancy limit of 4 Min. credit score=650 Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or previous evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Electronic payment required Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn care 1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/e6bc07708f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
