1417 Jefferson St NE 2

Updated 2 BR in NE Minneapolis Arts District



Available 8/1/2020. Recently updated duplex apartment located on one of the nicest streets in NE Arts District. Located steps away from Logan Park, Spyhouse Coffee, CorePower Yoga, North East Social, Anchor Fish & Chips, Indeed Brewery, Dangerous Man Brewery, Tattersall Distillery, and many other local favorites. Upper unit includes spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet, gas stove, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and private entrance. Sip your morning coffee in the trees on the large enclosed porch. Enjoy your evenings outside in the fenced yard and covered patio with gas fire pit and string lights. Perfect space for a couple or two roommates. Master easily fits a king bed, while second bedroom fits a queen or can be a spacious office. Only street parking is available, stops are normally open right in front of the house. Cats allowed with a monthly pet rent of $50/cat. No dogs. No smoking on the property allowed. Minimum gross monthly income must be at least $5,000 ($60,000 annually).

(RLNE5816417)