Minneapolis, MN
1417 Jefferson St NE 2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1417 Jefferson St NE 2

1417 Northeast Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Northeast Jefferson Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Updated 2 BR in NE Minneapolis Arts District - Property Id: 152639

Available 8/1/2020. Recently updated duplex apartment located on one of the nicest streets in NE Arts District. Located steps away from Logan Park, Spyhouse Coffee, CorePower Yoga, North East Social, Anchor Fish & Chips, Indeed Brewery, Dangerous Man Brewery, Tattersall Distillery, and many other local favorites. Upper unit includes spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet, gas stove, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and private entrance. Sip your morning coffee in the trees on the large enclosed porch. Enjoy your evenings outside in the fenced yard and covered patio with gas fire pit and string lights. Perfect space for a couple or two roommates. Master easily fits a king bed, while second bedroom fits a queen or can be a spacious office. Only street parking is available, stops are normally open right in front of the house. Cats allowed with a monthly pet rent of $50/cat. No dogs. No smoking on the property allowed. Minimum gross monthly income must be at least $5,000 ($60,000 annually).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152639
Property Id 152639

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5816417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have any available units?
1417 Jefferson St NE 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have?
Some of 1417 Jefferson St NE 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Jefferson St NE 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 offer parking?
No, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have a pool?
No, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have accessible units?
No, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Jefferson St NE 2 has units with dishwashers.

