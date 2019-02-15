1078 21st Avenue South East

Amenities
Located in the Como neighborhood conveniently close to the U of M, this two-bedroom/one-bath lower-level duplex unit has everything you are looking for, available Sept. 1! At 1,500 square feet, this unit offers one off-street parking spot, a coin-operated washer and dryer in the basement, and all utilities included! Tenants would just be responsible for cable/internet. Security Deposit: $1,375. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking. Cats are allowed with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!