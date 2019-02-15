All apartments in Minneapolis
1078 21st Avenue South East
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:55 PM

1078 21st Avenue South East

1078 21st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1078 21st Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Located in the Como neighborhood conveniently close to the U of M, this two-bedroom/one-bath lower-level duplex unit has everything you are looking for, available Sept. 1! At 1,500 square feet, this unit offers one off-street parking spot, a coin-operated washer and dryer in the basement, and all utilities included! Tenants would just be responsible for cable/internet. Security Deposit: $1,375. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking. Cats are allowed with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

