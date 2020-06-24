All apartments in Maple Grove
7626 Wedgewood Court N
7626 Wedgewood Court N

7626 Wedgewood Ct N · No Longer Available
Location

7626 Wedgewood Ct N, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Br/1 Ba TH w/Hdwd Floors, Deck, 1CG in Maple Grove! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

Wonderful Location just off Fish Lake, with easy access to Hwy494! This end unit 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home features amazing hardwood floors and an open floor plan. The kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances with a bar and hard tile floors. Enjoy your summers on the deck or off of the walk-out patio. Comes complete with a fireplace to take the chill out of the air. Both two bedrooms are in upper level with walk-in closets.
Washer/dryer and attached 1 car garage included. Garbage & lawn care/snow removal are included in rent.

Pets considered but limited to two.

To schedule a showing TEXT 952-212-2762 or email AimeeRealty@hotmail.com.

Minimum application acceptance standards:
1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years.
2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X ; No open bankrupticies in past three years.
3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past 5 years.
4.No smoking in units allowed.
5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed.
6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.

(RLNE4921401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N have any available units?
7626 Wedgewood Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7626 Wedgewood Court N have?
Some of 7626 Wedgewood Court N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 Wedgewood Court N currently offering any rent specials?
7626 Wedgewood Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 Wedgewood Court N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7626 Wedgewood Court N is pet friendly.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N offer parking?
Yes, 7626 Wedgewood Court N offers parking.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7626 Wedgewood Court N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N have a pool?
No, 7626 Wedgewood Court N does not have a pool.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N have accessible units?
No, 7626 Wedgewood Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7626 Wedgewood Court N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7626 Wedgewood Court N does not have units with air conditioning.
