7626 Wedgewood Court N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Br/1 Ba TH w/Hdwd Floors, Deck, 1CG in Maple Grove! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!



Wonderful Location just off Fish Lake, with easy access to Hwy494! This end unit 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home features amazing hardwood floors and an open floor plan. The kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances with a bar and hard tile floors. Enjoy your summers on the deck or off of the walk-out patio. Comes complete with a fireplace to take the chill out of the air. Both two bedrooms are in upper level with walk-in closets.

Washer/dryer and attached 1 car garage included. Garbage & lawn care/snow removal are included in rent.



Pets considered but limited to two.



To schedule a showing TEXT 952-212-2762 or email AimeeRealty@hotmail.com.



Minimum application acceptance standards:

1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years.

2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X ; No open bankrupticies in past three years.

3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past 5 years.

4.No smoking in units allowed.

5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed.

6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.



(RLNE4921401)