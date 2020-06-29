6293 Monticello Ln N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 03/01/20 6293 Monticello Lane - Property Id: 185383



OPEN HOUSE THIS Wednesday 12/11 from 6-7 PM. Message us to confirm your viewing. Home is available to move in March 1, 2020! We will offer a $200 discount on first month's rent to anyone who signs a lease in December. *INSTRUCTIONS: When arriving, proceed to the front door and ring doorbell that is to the left of the door. Ring the bottom right doorbell.*



This property boasts a fully remodeled interior with new custom tile work, new cabinets, counters, new carpet, new paint, all new appliances, plumbing fixtures, lighting, flooring, HVAC, and more! House has appx. 1150 finished Sq. Ft and is perfect for a small family starting out that is looking to be close to the Maple Grove shopping area. $1395 rent applies with auto pay or $1420 without auto pay. Tenant pays all utilities except garbage. Trash included in rent.



-Conveniently located near a Home Depot and only minutes from the Maple Grove shopping area!

-Very beautiful/quiet yard with walkout patio and a ton of walking paths!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185383

No Pets Allowed



