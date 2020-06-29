All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6293 Monticello Ln N

6293 Monticello Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

6293 Monticello Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 03/01/20 6293 Monticello Lane - Property Id: 185383

OPEN HOUSE THIS Wednesday 12/11 from 6-7 PM. Message us to confirm your viewing. Home is available to move in March 1, 2020! We will offer a $200 discount on first month's rent to anyone who signs a lease in December. *INSTRUCTIONS: When arriving, proceed to the front door and ring doorbell that is to the left of the door. Ring the bottom right doorbell.*

This property boasts a fully remodeled interior with new custom tile work, new cabinets, counters, new carpet, new paint, all new appliances, plumbing fixtures, lighting, flooring, HVAC, and more! House has appx. 1150 finished Sq. Ft and is perfect for a small family starting out that is looking to be close to the Maple Grove shopping area. $1395 rent applies with auto pay or $1420 without auto pay. Tenant pays all utilities except garbage. Trash included in rent.

-Conveniently located near a Home Depot and only minutes from the Maple Grove shopping area!
-Very beautiful/quiet yard with walkout patio and a ton of walking paths!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185383
Property Id 185383

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5374000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6293 Monticello Ln N have any available units?
6293 Monticello Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6293 Monticello Ln N have?
Some of 6293 Monticello Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6293 Monticello Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
6293 Monticello Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6293 Monticello Ln N pet-friendly?
No, 6293 Monticello Ln N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 6293 Monticello Ln N offer parking?
No, 6293 Monticello Ln N does not offer parking.
Does 6293 Monticello Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6293 Monticello Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6293 Monticello Ln N have a pool?
No, 6293 Monticello Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 6293 Monticello Ln N have accessible units?
No, 6293 Monticello Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 6293 Monticello Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6293 Monticello Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6293 Monticello Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6293 Monticello Ln N has units with air conditioning.
