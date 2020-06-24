All apartments in Maple Grove
Location

17810 66th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
End unit with tons natural light! Beautiful floors on main level and architectural arches. Specious Kitchen with a lot of cabinets and counter space. Living Room with stone fireplace. 3 bedrooms on one level with loft that could be used for the office or reading room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17810 66th Avenue N have any available units?
17810 66th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 17810 66th Avenue N have?
Some of 17810 66th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17810 66th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
17810 66th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17810 66th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 17810 66th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 17810 66th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 17810 66th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 17810 66th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17810 66th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17810 66th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 17810 66th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 17810 66th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 17810 66th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 17810 66th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17810 66th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 17810 66th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17810 66th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

