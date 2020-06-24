End unit with tons natural light! Beautiful floors on main level and architectural arches. Specious Kitchen with a lot of cabinets and counter space. Living Room with stone fireplace. 3 bedrooms on one level with loft that could be used for the office or reading room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17810 66th Avenue N have any available units?
17810 66th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 17810 66th Avenue N have?
Some of 17810 66th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17810 66th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
17810 66th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.