17649 70th Plaza N

SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.0 bath TOWN HOME features 1740 sqft. Prime location close to parks, trails, lakes, shopping & entertainment! Amazing yard space & 700 sqft of storage space! The main level is filled w/ great natural light. Open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (high end fridge). Family room off the kitchen w/ gas fireplace. Formal living/dining room area w/ soaring ceilings! The upper level includes a master bedroom, 2 additional spacious bedrooms & a 2nd full bath. Awesome floor plan with a large foyer, soaring two-story main level with a wall of windows that offers excellent natural light, open kitchen with breakfast bar area, large master bedroom, laundry upstairs and a lookout lower level. Move-in with ease! Turnkey property with stylish laminate flooring on the main level, great granite countertops, etc. Generous sized laundry area. 2 - 3 years lease allow only ( Longer term lease preferred). Great school district in MAPLE GROVE!!!