Maple Grove, MN
17649 70th Plaza N
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

17649 70th Plaza N

17649 70th Pl N · No Longer Available
Location

17649 70th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
elevator
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.0 bath TOWN HOME features 1740 sqft. Prime location close to parks, trails, lakes, shopping & entertainment! Amazing yard space & 700 sqft of storage space! The main level is filled w/ great natural light. Open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (high end fridge). Family room off the kitchen w/ gas fireplace. Formal living/dining room area w/ soaring ceilings! The upper level includes a master bedroom, 2 additional spacious bedrooms & a 2nd full bath. Awesome floor plan with a large foyer, soaring two-story main level with a wall of windows that offers excellent natural light, open kitchen with breakfast bar area, large master bedroom, laundry upstairs and a lookout lower level. Move-in with ease! Turnkey property with stylish laminate flooring on the main level, great granite countertops, etc. Generous sized laundry area. 2 - 3 years lease allow only ( Longer term lease preferred). Great school district in MAPLE GROVE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17649 70th Plaza N have any available units?
17649 70th Plaza N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 17649 70th Plaza N have?
Some of 17649 70th Plaza N's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17649 70th Plaza N currently offering any rent specials?
17649 70th Plaza N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17649 70th Plaza N pet-friendly?
No, 17649 70th Plaza N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 17649 70th Plaza N offer parking?
No, 17649 70th Plaza N does not offer parking.
Does 17649 70th Plaza N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17649 70th Plaza N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17649 70th Plaza N have a pool?
Yes, 17649 70th Plaza N has a pool.
Does 17649 70th Plaza N have accessible units?
No, 17649 70th Plaza N does not have accessible units.
Does 17649 70th Plaza N have units with dishwashers?
No, 17649 70th Plaza N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17649 70th Plaza N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17649 70th Plaza N does not have units with air conditioning.

