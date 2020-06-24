All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:41 PM

13441 94th Avenue North

13441 94th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13441 94th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This split level home has 5 bedrooms, 3 on the upper level and 2 on the lower level. The upper level has vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances , granite counter and an island counter. Master suite with walk-in closet & private bath. Lower level w/family room, decorative fireplace, walkout to patio, 2 bedrooms, full bath & great storage, private backyard. Attached 3 car garage. Close to Elm Creek Park Reserve, Three Rivers trails.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13441 94th Avenue North have any available units?
13441 94th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 13441 94th Avenue North have?
Some of 13441 94th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13441 94th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
13441 94th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13441 94th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 13441 94th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 13441 94th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 13441 94th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 13441 94th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13441 94th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13441 94th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 13441 94th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 13441 94th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 13441 94th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 13441 94th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 13441 94th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13441 94th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 13441 94th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
