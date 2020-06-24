13441 94th Avenue North

Amenities

This split level home has 5 bedrooms, 3 on the upper level and 2 on the lower level. The upper level has vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances , granite counter and an island counter. Master suite with walk-in closet & private bath. Lower level w/family room, decorative fireplace, walkout to patio, 2 bedrooms, full bath & great storage, private backyard. Attached 3 car garage. Close to Elm Creek Park Reserve, Three Rivers trails.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.