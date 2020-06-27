All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 10983 98th Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
10983 98th Avenue N
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

10983 98th Avenue N

10983 98th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10983 98th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10983 98th Avenue N Available 09/01/19 4 BD 2 BA Maple Grove Town Home - 4 BD / 2 BA Maple Grove home for rent. 2 beds on upper level w full bath, living room & dining room with walkout to large deck and full fenced in yard. Hardwood laminate floors throughout home. Lower level has 2 more bedrooms along with 3/4 tiled bathroom. New appliances. Shed included in back yard. Great location with very easy access to Hwy 610, close to shopping and schools. Walking distance to Elm Creek Park! Pets allowed with restrictions. Laundry located in home.
Call Jesse Halverson with Twin Cities Total Realty for a showing 612-234-5380.

(RLNE5021312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10983 98th Avenue N have any available units?
10983 98th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 10983 98th Avenue N have?
Some of 10983 98th Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10983 98th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
10983 98th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10983 98th Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10983 98th Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 10983 98th Avenue N offer parking?
No, 10983 98th Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 10983 98th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10983 98th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10983 98th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 10983 98th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 10983 98th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 10983 98th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 10983 98th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10983 98th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10983 98th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 10983 98th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities