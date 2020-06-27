Amenities

10983 98th Avenue N Available 09/01/19 4 BD 2 BA Maple Grove Town Home - 4 BD / 2 BA Maple Grove home for rent. 2 beds on upper level w full bath, living room & dining room with walkout to large deck and full fenced in yard. Hardwood laminate floors throughout home. Lower level has 2 more bedrooms along with 3/4 tiled bathroom. New appliances. Shed included in back yard. Great location with very easy access to Hwy 610, close to shopping and schools. Walking distance to Elm Creek Park! Pets allowed with restrictions. Laundry located in home.

Call Jesse Halverson with Twin Cities Total Realty for a showing 612-234-5380.



(RLNE5021312)