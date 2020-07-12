All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 21318 Hytrail Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
21318 Hytrail Cir
Last updated June 22 2020 at 7:28 AM

21318 Hytrail Cir

21318 Hytrail Circle · (612) 293-6647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21318 Hytrail Circle, Lakeville, MN 55044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NO Pets, No Smoking. This beautiful townhome is brought to you by Minnesota Home Rental. It features a large open floor plan, spacious kitchen with center island and pantry, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace all on the main level. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, a huge bathroom with separate shower and tub, and laundry. The rare finished basement has a large family room, and another bedroom. Outside is a deck overlooking a wooded area for relaxing, or entertaining. Conveniently located in Lakeville, you are close to everything, and only minutes from Burnsville, Apple Valley, Savage, and Prior Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21318 Hytrail Cir have any available units?
21318 Hytrail Cir has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21318 Hytrail Cir have?
Some of 21318 Hytrail Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21318 Hytrail Cir currently offering any rent specials?
21318 Hytrail Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21318 Hytrail Cir pet-friendly?
No, 21318 Hytrail Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 21318 Hytrail Cir offer parking?
No, 21318 Hytrail Cir does not offer parking.
Does 21318 Hytrail Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21318 Hytrail Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21318 Hytrail Cir have a pool?
No, 21318 Hytrail Cir does not have a pool.
Does 21318 Hytrail Cir have accessible units?
No, 21318 Hytrail Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 21318 Hytrail Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21318 Hytrail Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 21318 Hytrail Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21318 Hytrail Cir has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21318 Hytrail Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Accessible ApartmentsLakeville Apartments with Gyms
Lakeville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
Elk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity