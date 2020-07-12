21318 Hytrail Cir

Amenities

NO Pets, No Smoking. This beautiful townhome is brought to you by Minnesota Home Rental. It features a large open floor plan, spacious kitchen with center island and pantry, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace all on the main level. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, a huge bathroom with separate shower and tub, and laundry. The rare finished basement has a large family room, and another bedroom. Outside is a deck overlooking a wooded area for relaxing, or entertaining. Conveniently located in Lakeville, you are close to everything, and only minutes from Burnsville, Apple Valley, Savage, and Prior Lake.