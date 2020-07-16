All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 19265 Hilldale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
19265 Hilldale Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:55 PM

19265 Hilldale Avenue

19265 Hilldale Avenue · (612) 367-7848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19265 Hilldale Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$3,300

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful, executive custom home was just built in 2015. The main, open floor plan has a gas fireplace in the living room along with built-ins. The spacious dining area has a sliding glass door that overlooks the fenced in backyard. A gorgeous, state of the art kitchen features granite countertops, hardwood floors, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with a gas range and oven as well as a wall oven, and a large center island. A conveniently located half bathroom and desk/work area are off of the kitchen. Four bedrooms are on the upper level as well as a huge bonus room, two bathrooms and the laundry room. The master bedroom has french doors and a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and private bathroom with double sinks and a separate tub and shower. The finished walk out lower level offers a 5th bedroom and 4th bathroom and large amusement/family room. Neutral colors throughout along with lots of natural lighting. Three car attached garage. Lakeville School District #194.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. One dog 25 lbs or under may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $500 non refundable pet fee. Sorry, but no cats allowed. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Beautiful executive home in great Lakeville neighborhood, practically brand new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19265 Hilldale Avenue have any available units?
19265 Hilldale Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19265 Hilldale Avenue have?
Some of 19265 Hilldale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19265 Hilldale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19265 Hilldale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19265 Hilldale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19265 Hilldale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 19265 Hilldale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19265 Hilldale Avenue offers parking.
Does 19265 Hilldale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19265 Hilldale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19265 Hilldale Avenue have a pool?
No, 19265 Hilldale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19265 Hilldale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19265 Hilldale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19265 Hilldale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19265 Hilldale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 19265 Hilldale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19265 Hilldale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19265 Hilldale Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Accessible ApartmentsLakeville Apartments with Gyms
Lakeville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
Elk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity