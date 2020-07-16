19265 Hilldale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful, executive custom home was just built in 2015. The main, open floor plan has a gas fireplace in the living room along with built-ins. The spacious dining area has a sliding glass door that overlooks the fenced in backyard. A gorgeous, state of the art kitchen features granite countertops, hardwood floors, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with a gas range and oven as well as a wall oven, and a large center island. A conveniently located half bathroom and desk/work area are off of the kitchen. Four bedrooms are on the upper level as well as a huge bonus room, two bathrooms and the laundry room. The master bedroom has french doors and a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and private bathroom with double sinks and a separate tub and shower. The finished walk out lower level offers a 5th bedroom and 4th bathroom and large amusement/family room. Neutral colors throughout along with lots of natural lighting. Three car attached garage. Lakeville School District #194.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. One dog 25 lbs or under may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $500 non refundable pet fee. Sorry, but no cats allowed. This home does not qualify for section 8.

