17142 Embers Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool fireplace

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious, end unit townhome is located on the Lakeville/Farmington border on a quiet street close to parks, schools and shopping. The kitchen is large with lots of cabinet space, a breakfast bar and flows into a dining area with a walkout onto a great patio. The open concept living area includes a fireplace and has vaulted ceilings. The upper level has a spacious loft area, laundry room, 3 bedrooms, a full main bath and a large master with a walk-in closet and en suite. Pets are considered with a $450 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.