Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
17142 Embers Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:35 PM

17142 Embers Avenue

17142 Embers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17142 Embers Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious, end unit townhome is located on the Lakeville/Farmington border on a quiet street close to parks, schools and shopping. The kitchen is large with lots of cabinet space, a breakfast bar and flows into a dining area with a walkout onto a great patio. The open concept living area includes a fireplace and has vaulted ceilings. The upper level has a spacious loft area, laundry room, 3 bedrooms, a full main bath and a large master with a walk-in closet and en suite. Pets are considered with a $450 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17142 Embers Avenue have any available units?
17142 Embers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17142 Embers Avenue have?
Some of 17142 Embers Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17142 Embers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17142 Embers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17142 Embers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17142 Embers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 17142 Embers Avenue offer parking?
No, 17142 Embers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17142 Embers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17142 Embers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17142 Embers Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17142 Embers Avenue has a pool.
Does 17142 Embers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17142 Embers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17142 Embers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17142 Embers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17142 Embers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17142 Embers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

